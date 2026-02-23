Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) versus Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Financial Comparison

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.0% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Diversified Healthcare Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 2 1 1 0 1.75 Ashford Hospitality Trust 1 1 0 0 1.50

Risk & Volatility

Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential downside of 7.85%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.50 billion 1.01 -$370.26 million ($1.46) -4.27 Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.17 billion 0.02 -$60.30 million ($46.97) -0.06

Ashford Hospitality Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashford Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust -22.90% -18.90% -7.20% Ashford Hospitality Trust -20.94% N/A -7.63%

Summary

Diversified Healthcare Trust beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants. The SHOP segment manages senior living communities that offers short term and long term residential care, and other services for residents where it pay fees to the operator to manage the communities for its account. The company was founded on December 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

(Get Free Report)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries (Ashford Trust), is a real estate investment trust (REIT). While our portfolio currently consists of upscale hotels and upper upscale full-service hotels, our investment strategy is predominantly focused on investing in upper upscale full-service hotels in the United States that have revenue per available room (RevPAR) generally less than twice the U.S. national average, and in all methods including direct real estate, equity, and debt. We currently anticipate future investments will predominantly be in upper upscale hotels. We own our lodging investments and conduct our business through Ashford Hospitality Limited Partnership (Ashford Trust OP), our operating partnership. Ashford OP General Partner LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ashford Trust, serves as the sole general partner of our operating partnership.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.