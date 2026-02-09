iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Aegis Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Aegis Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,977 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,639,000 after buying an additional 4,301,015 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,371,000 after buying an additional 2,743,878 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 203.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,428,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,239,000 after buying an additional 1,628,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 474.9% in the second quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 1,507,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $693.78 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $700.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $690.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $671.58.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

