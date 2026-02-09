iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Holdings Boosted by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,314 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlatl Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 50,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

