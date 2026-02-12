Brokerages Set Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) PT at $134.40

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research set a $143.00 target price on Autoliv in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 target price on Autoliv in a report on Monday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $126.58 on Monday. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $130.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.15.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Autoliv by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 1,892.3% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Autoliv during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux’s automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

