Analysts Set Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT at $95.92

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.2895.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $89.08 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $58.42 and a one year high of $97.76. The stock has a market cap of $279.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

