Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $34.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.9018.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $32.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. Comcast has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 39.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,055,192 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,954,000 after purchasing an additional 300,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,438,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,185,275,000 after buying an additional 1,257,196 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,536,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $236,810,000 after buying an additional 665,635 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 75.3% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 340,764 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 146,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

