TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $16.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.0625.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on TripAdvisor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $12.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.61. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in TripAdvisor by 136.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 49,188 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,569 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after buying an additional 54,954 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 294,151 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 187,734 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 472.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 366,638 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 302,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 5.8% in the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 990,649 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 54,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company’s flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor’s offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

