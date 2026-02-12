Insider Selling: Globe Life (NYSE:GL) EVP Sells $4,406,700.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total value of $4,406,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,524.74. The trade was a 38.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Globe Life Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of GL stock opened at $144.10 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.33. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore downgraded Globe Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Globe Life from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

