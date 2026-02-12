Insider Buying: Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) Major Shareholder Purchases $6,710,000.00 in Stock

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hc Viii Sponsor Llc purchased 671,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $6,710,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 671,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,000. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Trading Up 0.1%

OTCMKTS:HCICU opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware and listed on the OTC Markets under the ticker HCICU. As a blank-check vehicle, the company’s primary purpose is to raise capital through a public offering and then identify and complete a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The firm was sponsored by Hennessy Capital LLC, a firm with experience in sponsoring multiple SPACs and advising on alternative asset strategies.

Since its formation, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp.

