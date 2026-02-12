Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) CEO Sells $2,976,900.00 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) CEO Fran Horowitz sold 29,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,976,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 308,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,850,300. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fran Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 5th, Fran Horowitz sold 17,031 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,737,162.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Fran Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $5,183,000.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Fran Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $5,056,000.00.

On Friday, January 23rd, Fran Horowitz sold 100,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $9,540,000.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Fran Horowitz sold 103,200 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $10,168,296.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

NYSE:ANF opened at $91.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.64 and its 200 day moving average is $93.75. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

