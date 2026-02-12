Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Berkeley Group Holdings PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKGFY. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research raised Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, December 11th.

Shares of BKGFY stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40. Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a leading UK residential property developer specializing in urban regeneration and new-build communities. Founded in 1976 by Tony Pidgley, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality homes in London and the surrounding regions. Its core operations encompass land acquisition, planning, design, construction and sales, with an emphasis on creating mixed-use neighborhoods that integrate housing, public spaces and community amenities.

Over the decades, Berkeley Group has completed numerous landmark projects, including large-scale schemes at Kidbrooke Village, Royal Arsenal Riverside and Elephant Park in east London.

