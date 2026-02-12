Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. $PAC

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico worth $12,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 88.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAC. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE PAC opened at $293.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.26 and its 200 day moving average is $245.34. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $168.62 and a fifty-two week high of $293.95.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC), commonly known as GAP, is a leading airport operator in Mexico. Established in 1998 as part of the federal government’s airport privatization program, GAP holds long?term concession agreements—typically 50 years—to manage, develop and operate airports under a public–private partnership model. Through these concessions, the company undertakes terminal expansions, runway maintenance and the modernization of navigation and security systems.

The company’s portfolio comprises 12 airports across Mexico’s Pacific and western regions, including major hubs such as Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán, as well as regional facilities in Aguascalientes, Morelia and La Paz.

