Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.16), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 25.03%.Incyte’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Incyte’s conference call:

Incyte reported strong 2025 results with total revenue of $5.14B and core business ex-Jakafi up 53%, and set 2026 revenue guidance of $4.77B–$4.94B (?10%–13% growth).

The pipeline materially matured in 2025 and will be catalyst-rich in 2026 — management expects 14 pivotal trials across 7 assets by year-end and multiple potential approvals/launches in late?2026/early?2027.

Opzelura showed rapid commercial growth (FY sales up ~33%, pediatric AD launch annualizing ?$30M, international vitiligo doubled to $130M), but development in prurigo nodularis is paused after mixed phase?3 results requiring a potential additional trial.

Hematology/oncology momentum is driving results — H&O sales rose 83% in 2025 led by Niktimvo and Monjuvi, with 2026 H&O guidance of $800M–$880M and an sBLA planned for Monjuvi in frontline DLBCL.

Incyte Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $100.66. 199,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.23. Incyte has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $112.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day moving average is $93.81.

Revenue beat and product sales strength: Q4 revenue of $1.51B topped estimates and product sales (Jakafi, Opzelura) drove a ~28% revenue increase year-over-year, supporting near-term cash generation and validating commercial traction.

Pipeline and 2026 top-line growth plan: Management outlined a 10–13% revenue growth target for 2026 and highlighted pipeline expansion and new launches (supporting longer-term upside if successful).

Non-core asset sale improves balance-sheet optionality: Incyte sold Wilmington Bracebridge towers to BPG, a small but constructive liquidity/asset-mgmt move.

Mixed analyst landscape: Firms trimmed price targets and ratings (RBC, Wells Fargo) while HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy with a $135 target — creating divergent near-term sentiment among institutional holders.

EPS miss and conservative near?term guidance hurt sentiment: Q4 EPS missed estimates ($1.80 vs. $1.96) and management gave a softer net-product revenue guide, prompting a gap-down and investor concern about short-term growth trajectory.

Opzelura guidance and Jakafi LOE concerns: Investors noted light Opzelura guidance and the approaching loss of exclusivity for Jakafi, which increases revenue risk if pipeline replacements underperform.

Regulatory pricing risk: New U.S. pricing policy proposals (so-called "most favored nation" approaches) were flagged as an emerging regulatory risk that could pressure future revenues and margins.

Here are the key news stories impacting Incyte this week:

In other Incyte news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 4,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $420,454.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,330.82. This represents a 13.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 20,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $2,060,963.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 63,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,471,353.79. This represents a 24.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 95,225 shares of company stock worth $9,519,745 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 350.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 153.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 43.5% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $103.00 target price on Incyte in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.94.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware–based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies in oncology and inflammation. Since its founding in 2002, Incyte has grown from a small research organization into a global enterprise, advancing a portfolio of internally developed and partnered assets. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule drugs and biologics that modulate critical signaling pathways implicated in cancer, autoimmune disorders and rare diseases.

The company’s flagship product is Jakafi® (ruxolitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera.

