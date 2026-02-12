Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.000-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of LEG traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.71. 423,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,663. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.72. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Inc is a diversified manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of a wide range of engineered components and products. The company’s offerings span several end markets, including residential bedding, commercial and residential furniture, automotive seating and interiors, aerospace applications and industrial products. By integrating product design with proprietary manufacturing processes, Leggett & Platt serves as a key supplier to both original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors.

The company’s core product lines include coil springs and support systems for mattresses and furniture, adjustable bed mechanisms, engineered components such as extruded and formed metal products, and specialty foam and bedding products.

