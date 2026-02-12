IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.2857.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut IREN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IREN from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup started coverage on IREN in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research report on Friday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,000,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,690,262. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. IREN has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $76.87.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.37). IREN had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 56.59%.The business had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.64 million. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IREN will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in IREN by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IREN in the second quarter worth $146,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IREN by 16.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in IREN by 28.6% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in IREN in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,743,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Large, low?cost financing and bank backing reduce dilution risk and fund GPU roll?out — Market reports say IREN secured a multibillion-dollar credit facility (syndicate including Goldman and JPMorgan) with delayed?draw terms and sub?6% rates, which materially de?risks the company’s buildout and supports the Microsoft deal. IREN Pivot To AI Infrastructure With Microsoft Contract Reshapes Risk Profile

Large, low?cost financing and bank backing reduce dilution risk and fund GPU roll?out — Market reports say IREN secured a multibillion-dollar credit facility (syndicate including Goldman and JPMorgan) with delayed?draw terms and sub?6% rates, which materially de?risks the company’s buildout and supports the Microsoft deal. Positive Sentiment: Revenue roadmap and secured power capacity bolster growth narrative — IREN is targeting $3.4B AI cloud ARR by 2026, citing Microsoft agreements, GPU financing and ~4.5 GW of secured power as the backbone of that target. This is a core bullish catalyst for re?rating toward AI infrastructure peers. IREN Aims for $3.4B AI Cloud ARR by 2026: Can it Hit the Target?

Revenue roadmap and secured power capacity bolster growth narrative — IREN is targeting $3.4B AI cloud ARR by 2026, citing Microsoft agreements, GPU financing and ~4.5 GW of secured power as the backbone of that target. This is a core bullish catalyst for re?rating toward AI infrastructure peers. Positive Sentiment: Sell?the?news dip drawing buy recommendations — Canaccord reiterated a Buy on IREN, and Cantor Fitzgerald called the after?hours pullback a buying opportunity tied to the company’s AI pivot, which may attract institutional buying. Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Cantor Fitzgerald views Iren (IREN) after-hours dip as buying opportunity amid AI pivot

Sell?the?news dip drawing buy recommendations — Canaccord reiterated a Buy on IREN, and Cantor Fitzgerald called the after?hours pullback a buying opportunity tied to the company’s AI pivot, which may attract institutional buying. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest prints are mixed and partly inconsistent — January data showed a meaningful decline in shorted shares (~40.9M), while a February report contains anomalous “0 shares” entries. Data noise makes it hard to read immediate short?squeeze risk.

Short?interest prints are mixed and partly inconsistent — January data showed a meaningful decline in shorted shares (~40.9M), while a February report contains anomalous “0 shares” entries. Data noise makes it hard to read immediate short?squeeze risk. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed near?term EPS forecasts — HC Wainwright cut multiple quarterly and FY2026/2027 EPS estimates substantially (while keeping a Buy and $80 PT), signaling weaker near?term profitability expectations that can pressure the stock until execution on AI revenues becomes visible.

Analysts trimmed near?term EPS forecasts — HC Wainwright cut multiple quarterly and FY2026/2027 EPS estimates substantially (while keeping a Buy and $80 PT), signaling weaker near?term profitability expectations that can pressure the stock until execution on AI revenues becomes visible. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results disappointed — the February earnings print missed revenue and EPS estimates and exposed crypto?revenue volatility; until AI revenue contribution shows up in results, headline metrics may continue to drive short?term swings.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

