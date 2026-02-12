Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Shares Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 4,504,831 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,211,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Gold Royalty Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $884.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

About Gold Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp is a precious metals royalty and streaming company that focuses on acquiring and managing royalty interests in gold, silver and other metal assets. The company provides upfront funding to mining operators in exchange for a percentage of future metal production, offering an alternative financing model that can reduce capital requirements and accelerate development timelines for mining projects.

The firm’s diversified portfolio spans royalty and stream agreements across the Americas, with interests in operating mines, development?stage assets and advanced exploration projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.