Midwest Trust Co Invests $2 Million in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 934.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIVO opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.68.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were issued a $0.1826 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

