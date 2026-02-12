3,874 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 534.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,061.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 11.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $139.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.17. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $103.23 and a one year high of $164.28.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $962.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.210 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

AptarGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, CAO Daniel Ackerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $1,818,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 29,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,256.61. This trade represents a 33.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug?delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

