SVB Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.5%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $414.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $381.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.43. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $420.60.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.1047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 31.0%.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

