2,994 Shares in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 471.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3,014.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $174.67 on Thursday. Oshkosh Corporation has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $180.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.07). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on OSK. Barclays started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial set a $183.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.