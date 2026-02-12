Reviewing Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) & LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Cars.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LY and Cars.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LY 0 2 0 0 2.00 Cars.com 0 3 4 0 2.57

Risk & Volatility

Cars.com has a consensus target price of $17.90, indicating a potential upside of 63.31%. Given Cars.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cars.com is more favorable than LY.

LY has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cars.com has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LY and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LY 10.60% 5.85% 2.04% Cars.com 4.16% 18.32% 8.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LY and Cars.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LY $12.59 billion 1.50 $1.01 billion $0.40 13.73 Cars.com $719.77 million 0.91 $48.19 million $0.46 23.83

LY has higher revenue and earnings than Cars.com. LY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cars.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cars.com beats LY on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LY

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services. The company was formerly known as Z Holdings Corporation and changed its name to LY Corporation in October 2023. LY Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chiyoda, Japan. LY Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

