Comparing Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG)

Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Free Report) and Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Real Brands and Sow Good”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brands $60,000.00 0.00 -$1.33 million N/A N/A Sow Good $7.27 million 0.84 -$3.70 million ($1.89) -0.27

Analyst Ratings

Real Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sow Good.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Real Brands and Sow Good, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brands 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sow Good 1 0 0 0 1.00

Given Real Brands’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Real Brands is more favorable than Sow Good.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brands and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brands N/A N/A N/A Sow Good -300.71% -85.61% -51.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of Real Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.1% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Real Brands has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc. operates in the hemp-derived cannabinol (CBD) market. It engages in the extraction of CBD oil/isolate; wholesale of CBD oils and isolate; and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products, celebrity brands, and white label products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Providence, Rhode Island.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

