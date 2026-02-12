MQS Management LLC Invests $462,000 in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $654,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,372.94. The trade was a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randel G. Owen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,482.20. This represents a 16.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,150,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCFS. Zacks Research downgraded FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $217.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $182.45 on Thursday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $109.51 and a one year high of $188.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.39.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.99%. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

FirstCash, Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

