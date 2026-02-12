Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Mark Reinstra Sells 34,320 Shares

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Reinstra sold 34,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $2,493,348.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 454,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,006,493.30. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Thursday, November 20th, Mark Reinstra sold 16,782 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total value of $1,598,317.68.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.81. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 311.88%. The business’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,458,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,786 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Roblox by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,953,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,282,000 after buying an additional 2,184,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,369,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,220,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,002,000 after acquiring an additional 547,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,697,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,719,000 after buying an additional 665,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RBLX. Macquarie Infrastructure raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Roblox from $159.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 price objective on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.44.

View Our Latest Report on Roblox

Key Headlines Impacting Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.