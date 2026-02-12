Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.55 and traded as low as GBX 3.70. Zambeef Products shares last traded at GBX 4.30, with a volume of 37,736 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of £11.57 million, a P/E ratio of 0.07 and a beta of -0.48.

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana. It operates through Retailing and Cold Chain Food Products and Cropping and Milling segments. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour. It is also involved in the row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 14,530 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 7,924 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops.

