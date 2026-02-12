Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James Financial from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial set a C$6.00 price objective on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Ventum Financial raised Computer Modelling Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.13.

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$321.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.64. Computer Modelling Group has a 1-year low of C$3.87 and a 1-year high of C$9.85.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.69 million for the quarter. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 33.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3055122 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd is a Canada-based provider of reservoir simulation software for the oil and gas industry. Its capabilities include integrated analysis and optimization, black oil and unconventional simulation, reservoir and production system modelling, post-processor visualization, compositional simulation, thermal processes simulation, and fluid property characterization. The firm has operations in over 60 countries in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions.

