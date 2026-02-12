DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.250-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.1 billion-$7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.0 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.480-0.480 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $51.42 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of -27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 7.03%.DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $238,938.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 112,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,498.79. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $355,574.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 288,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,343.96. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Key DuPont de Nemours News

Here are the key news stories impacting DuPont de Nemours this week:

Positive Sentiment: DuPont beat Q4 adjusted EPS expectations and issued stronger 2026 guidance: adjusted Q4 EPS $0.46 vs. $0.43 consensus, revenue roughly in line at ~$1.69B, and management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of $2.25–$2.30 (above Street) and Q1?2026 EPS of $0.48. These results + guidance are the primary bullish catalyst. PR Newswire: DuPont Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

DuPont beat Q4 adjusted EPS expectations and issued stronger 2026 guidance: adjusted Q4 EPS $0.46 vs. $0.43 consensus, revenue roughly in line at ~$1.69B, and management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of $2.25–$2.30 (above Street) and Q1?2026 EPS of $0.48. These results + guidance are the primary bullish catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Heavy analyst support: multiple firms raised price targets and maintained buy/overweight ratings (Wells Fargo to $55, Citi to $59, Jefferies to $59, UBS to $56, KeyCorp to $57, Mizuho to $52). These upgrades reinforce the bullish narrative and likely contributed to intraday buying. Benzinga coverage of analyst actions

Heavy analyst support: multiple firms raised price targets and maintained buy/overweight ratings (Wells Fargo to $55, Citi to $59, Jefferies to $59, UBS to $56, KeyCorp to $57, Mizuho to $52). These upgrades reinforce the bullish narrative and likely contributed to intraday buying. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary highlights operational improvements — coverage (Barron’s, Seeking Alpha summaries, and call transcripts) emphasizes leaner operations and narrowing losses, supporting a re?rating if margins keep improving. Barron’s: DuPont Earnings Beat

Analyst/market commentary highlights operational improvements — coverage (Barron’s, Seeking Alpha summaries, and call transcripts) emphasizes leaner operations and narrowing losses, supporting a re?rating if margins keep improving. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst writeups and deeper reads note growth is uneven — some businesses (Healthcare & Water) improved, while others are flat; commentary frames the results as operationally positive but not a broad growth breakout. Seeking Alpha: Analysis

Analyst writeups and deeper reads note growth is uneven — some businesses (Healthcare & Water) improved, while others are flat; commentary frames the results as operationally positive but not a broad growth breakout. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces asking whether it’s “too late” or comparing peers provide longer?term context but are unlikely to move the stock near term. Yahoo Finance: Is It Too Late To Consider DuPont?

Coverage pieces asking whether it’s “too late” or comparing peers provide longer?term context but are unlikely to move the stock near term. Negative Sentiment: Sales were essentially flat year?over?year and the building technologies unit was hurt by weak construction activity — a reminder growth headwinds remain in parts of the business. WSJ: Flat Sales Amid Weak Construction

Sales were essentially flat year?over?year and the building technologies unit was hurt by weak construction activity — a reminder growth headwinds remain in parts of the business. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose notably in January (?23.6% increase to ~9.24M shares), which can add volatility and selling pressure if sentiment turns negative — watch days?to?cover and any second?wave analyst reactions.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 30,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

