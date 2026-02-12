Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Lowered to C$310.00 at Raymond James Financial

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James Financial from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IFC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$315.00 to C$320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$359.00 to C$346.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$315.00 to C$288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$324.00 to C$304.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$335.00 to C$305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$316.82.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

IFC opened at C$253.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$272.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$273.66. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$244.01 and a one year high of C$317.35.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$4.46 EPS for the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of C$6.45 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 16.1721014 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space. Intact directly manages its investments through subsidiary Intact Investment Management. The vast majority of these invested assets are fixed-income securities.

