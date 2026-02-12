NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NXE. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.25.

NXE opened at C$16.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.49. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.59 and a 52-week high of C$18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. The stock has a market cap of C$10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.70.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company’s flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite environmental and social governance standards. The Rook I Project is supported by an N.I. 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study, which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry-leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure.

