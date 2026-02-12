Stratos Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Stratos Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,511 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 116.4% during the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

