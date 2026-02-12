Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX Shares Sold by Stratos Investment Management LLC

Stratos Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,544 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

