BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) Trading Down 38.9% – Here’s What Happened

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 38.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.5805 and last traded at $0.6388. Approximately 771,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 62,169,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.0450.

BioRestorative Therapies Trading Down 38.9%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 102.36.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc is a clinical?stage regenerative medicine company focused on developing and commercializing advanced therapeutic platforms to promote tissue repair and healing. The company’s principal business activities are conducted through its wholly owned subsidiary, TissueForm, Inc, which holds the rights to a proprietary micro?fiber scaffold technology designed to create a three?dimensional matrix supporting cell migration, proliferation and new tissue formation. BioRestorative’s work is primarily targeted at chronic and non?healing wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers and other complex soft?tissue injuries.

The cornerstone of BioRestorative’s product pipeline is the TissueForm® line of scaffold materials.

