Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Trading Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.55 and last traded at GBX 0.58. Approximately 9,351,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 20,107,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63.
Cloudbreak Discovery Trading Down 0.2%
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Cloudbreak Discovery Company Profile
Through its wholly owned but independently operated subsidiary, Cloudbreak Exploration Inc, the Company will develop its array of mineral assets, whilst continuing to generate new projects with a particular focus on commodities key to the energy transition.
The Group’s generative model across the energy and mineral sector enables a multi-asset approach to investing and exploration.
