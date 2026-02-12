Magnum Ice Cream (NYSE:MICC) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. (NYSE:MICC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 341361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

Separately, Oddo Bhf began coverage on Magnum Ice Cream in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Magnum Ice Cream during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Magnum Ice Cream in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnum Ice Cream in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Magnum Ice Cream during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Ice Cream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. engages in ice cream business. The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. is based in Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, Netherlands.

