Magnum Ice Cream (NYSE:MICC) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2026

Shares of The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. (NYSE:MICCGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.47, with a volume of 341361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oddo Bhf began coverage on Magnum Ice Cream in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Magnum Ice Cream Stock Up 3.4%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnum Ice Cream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Magnum Ice Cream during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Magnum Ice Cream in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnum Ice Cream in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Magnum Ice Cream during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Ice Cream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Magnum Ice Cream Company Profile

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. engages in ice cream business. The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. is based in Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, Netherlands.

