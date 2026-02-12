Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$123.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$132.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$126.14.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PD

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

PD stock traded down C$11.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$111.25. 161,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,655. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$102.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$87.43. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$51.38 and a one year high of C$122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$462.25 million for the quarter. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 12.53%.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corp is a leader in North American oil and gas services. It is a provider of contract drilling and completion and production services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Canada. Its segments are Contract Drilling Services which is the majority key revenue generator and other segments include Completion and Production Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.