Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.05 and last traded at $50.02, with a volume of 221731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbington Investment Group bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,351,000. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,188,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 475,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDC was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

