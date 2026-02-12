Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Yaskawa Electric Corp. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.82 and last traded at $71.30, with a volume of 20695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.14.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Yaskawa Electric to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average is $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Yaskawa Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $892.43 million during the quarter. Yaskawa Electric had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yaskawa Electric Corp. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation is a Japan?based manufacturer of industrial automation equipment, specializing in motion control technology, robotics, and drive systems. The company designs and produces a range of products that include AC and DC servo motors, inverters, programmable logic controllers, welding robots and general-purpose industrial robots. Its offerings are used across diverse sectors such as automotive, electronics, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and logistics to improve productivity, precision and energy efficiency in manufacturing processes.

Founded in 1915 in Kitakyushu, Japan, Yaskawa Electric has evolved from a regional motor repair shop into a global provider of factory automation and mechatronic solutions.

