iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 21,065 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the January 15th total of 40,591 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,425 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $48.03 on Thursday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.15 and a 12-month high of $48.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1697 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI. BGRN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.
