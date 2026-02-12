iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 21,065 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the January 15th total of 40,591 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,425 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,425 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $48.03 on Thursday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.15 and a 12-month high of $48.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average is $48.01.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1697 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Trading of iShares USD Green Bond ETF

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI. BGRN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

