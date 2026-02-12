The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,404 and last traded at GBX 4,400, with a volume of 939094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,318.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BKG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 4,700 to GBX 5,000 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 3,714 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded The Berkeley Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 4,900 to GBX 3,700 in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,475.80.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,966.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,861.94. The firm has a market cap of £4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX 183.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Berkeley Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.13%.

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Free Report)

At Berkeley Group we build homes and neighbourhoods across London, Birmingham and the South of England.

Our passion and purpose is to build quality homes, strengthen communities and make a positive difference to people’s lives. We use our sustained commercial success to make valuable and enduring contributions that benefit all our stakeholders.

We specialise in brownfield regeneration, working closely with local communities and councils to revive underused land and create homes where they are needed most.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.