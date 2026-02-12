Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $253.00 price target on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:RRX traded down $5.63 on Thursday, reaching $218.45. 197,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,124. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $229.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.03 and its 200-day moving average is $148.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Regal Rexnord news, CFO Robert Rehard sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.72, for a total value of $1,669,610.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,401,854.88. This trade represents a 18.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cheryl Lewis sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $487,981.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,734.87. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,129 shares of company stock valued at $16,136,908. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 208.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 135.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 7.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company’s operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

