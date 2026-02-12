Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $380.00 at Argus

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Argus from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $338.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $266.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.10.

NYSE:HLT opened at $330.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $330.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.59.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 37.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 38.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat — Hilton reported adjusted EPS of $2.08, topping estimates, with RevPAR and adjusted EBITDA growth that underpinned the upside. Hilton beats Q4 expectations

Q4 EPS beat — Hilton reported adjusted EPS of $2.08, topping estimates, with RevPAR and adjusted EBITDA growth that underpinned the upside. Positive Sentiment: Large development pipeline and unit-growth target — management is targeting 6%–7% net unit growth in 2026 and is expanding its global pipeline toward ~520,000 rooms, which supports long-term fee-based, capital-light growth. Hilton targets net unit growth and pipeline expansion

Large development pipeline and unit-growth target — management is targeting 6%–7% net unit growth in 2026 and is expanding its global pipeline toward ~520,000 rooms, which supports long-term fee-based, capital-light growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/strategist support — some investors and analysts reiterate that Hilton’s capital-light model and growth profile justify a premium valuation, highlighting international and luxury strength. Growth Justifies Valuation

Analyst/strategist support — some investors and analysts reiterate that Hilton’s capital-light model and growth profile justify a premium valuation, highlighting international and luxury strength. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly dividend declared — Hilton announced a $0.15 quarterly dividend (small yield ~0.2%), reinforcing shareholder payout discipline but not materially altering income return.

Quarterly dividend declared — Hilton announced a $0.15 quarterly dividend (small yield ~0.2%), reinforcing shareholder payout discipline but not materially altering income return. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 guidance roughly in-line — management gave Q1 2026 EPS guidance (1.91–1.97) close to consensus, offering limited surprise on near-term profit trajectory. Company press release

Q1 guidance roughly in-line — management gave Q1 2026 EPS guidance (1.91–1.97) close to consensus, offering limited surprise on near-term profit trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials/transcript available — detailed commentary from the call may clarify cadence by geography and brand; review the transcript for management color on RevPAR and pipeline timing. Earnings call transcript

Full earnings materials/transcript available — detailed commentary from the call may clarify cadence by geography and brand; review the transcript for management color on RevPAR and pipeline timing. Negative Sentiment: FY 2026 EPS guide below Street — Hilton set FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance (~8.49–8.61) below consensus, which is a key driver of the intraday caution despite the quarter’s beat. Room revenue growth forecast

FY 2026 EPS guide below Street — Hilton set FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance (~8.49–8.61) below consensus, which is a key driver of the intraday caution despite the quarter’s beat. Negative Sentiment: Softness in budget/value segment and U.S. occupancy — management flagged weaker budget-travel demand and some U.S. occupancy pressure, which could constrain near-term top-line recovery for certain brands. Occupancy rates slip

Softness in budget/value segment and U.S. occupancy — management flagged weaker budget-travel demand and some U.S. occupancy pressure, which could constrain near-term top-line recovery for certain brands. Negative Sentiment: Large investor exit — Pershing Square (Bill Ackman) disclosed exiting Hilton, a signal that at least one major active holder rotated out, which can add short-term selling pressure or signal differing confidence among institutions. Pershing Square exits Hilton

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

