Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Trading Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 300,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 98,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Mammoth Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$5.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

Mammoth Resources Company Profile

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Mammoth Capital Corp. and changed its name to Mammoth Resources Corp.

