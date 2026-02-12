Schroders (LON:SDR) Trading 28.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 599.50 and last traded at GBX 587.61. 231,927,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 723% from the average session volume of 28,176,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 457.

Report that Schroders has agreed a roughly $13.5bn sale to Nuveen, with the Schroder family selling its stake — a deal announcement typically carries a takeover premium that explains the sharp upward move in the stock.

Schroders released quarterly results showing GBX 36.60 EPS for the quarter with net margin ~12.8% and ROE ~8.65% — earnings publication supports fundamentals and makes a takeover valuation easier to justify.

Insider buys: small purchases by Meagen Burnett and Richard Oldfield at ~GBX 467 signal management/insider confidence ahead of and around the announcement window.

Analyst activity is mixed but constructive: several Buy/Overweight re-affirmations and target changes (RBC, UBS, JPMorgan), though some targets were trimmed earlier — consensus is a Moderate Buy, which supports momentum but leaves room for valuation debate.

Market coverage (WSJ, Investors Chronicle) has flagged Schroders in overseas/M&A commentary, increasing investor attention and trading volume.

Market coverage (WSJ, Investors Chronicle) has flagged Schroders in overseas/M&A commentary, increasing investor attention and trading volume. Negative Sentiment: Deal risks: acquisition subject to shareholder/regulatory approvals, integration risk and possible competing bids — any setbacks could reverse gains. (Watch formal filings, timetable and regulator commentary.)

Several research analysts have weighed in on SDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 420 price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 target price on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 440 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 435 to GBX 430 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 413.86.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 424.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 398.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 36.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schroders had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 12.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schroders plc will post 33.7347131 EPS for the current year.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

