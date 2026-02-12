Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.3830, with a volume of 1776325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TALO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Talos Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 22.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 17.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company’s core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy’s asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

