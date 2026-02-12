Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $39.84, with a volume of 158511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Vinci from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Vinci

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Vinci (OTCMKTS: VCISY) is a France-based integrated concessions and construction company that develops, finances, builds and operates infrastructure and facilities. The group’s activities span large-scale civil engineering and building projects, operation of transport infrastructure, and specialist energy and technical services. Vinci serves public and private clients with capabilities across the full project lifecycle, from design and construction to long-term asset management and operation.

Vinci’s principal business lines include construction (building, civil engineering and major projects), energy and information & communication technology services, and concessions.

