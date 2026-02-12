Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KRNT. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Kornit Digital from $28.50 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of KRNT stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. 267,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.88 and a beta of 1.87. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $58.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 1,359.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth about $31,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 64.2% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Company reported a return to full-year revenue growth, delivered positive adjusted EBITDA and positive operating cash flow for 2025, and ended the year with roughly $25M of ARR from its AIC recurring business — indicators of improving profitability and a shift toward more predictable revenue. Kornit Digital Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Company reported a return to full-year revenue growth, delivered positive adjusted EBITDA and positive operating cash flow for 2025, and ended the year with roughly $25M of ARR from its AIC recurring business — indicators of improving profitability and a shift toward more predictable revenue. Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat consensus: EPS of $0.18 vs. $0.14 estimate and revenue of ~$58.85M vs. ~$58.16M estimate — a modest upside that reduces near-term earnings risk. KRNT Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Q4 beat consensus: EPS of $0.18 vs. $0.14 estimate and revenue of ~$58.85M vs. ~$58.16M estimate — a modest upside that reduces near-term earnings risk. Positive Sentiment: An analyst at Needham reiterated a Buy rating and set a $20 price target (~16% above recent levels), which may provide support if guidance execution improves. Analyst Reaffirmation

An analyst at Needham reiterated a Buy rating and set a $20 price target (~16% above recent levels), which may provide support if guidance execution improves. Neutral Sentiment: Management provided Q1 revenue guidance of $45.0M–$49.0M (consensus ~ $46.5M). The range slightly brackets consensus so near-term revenue expectations are roughly in line, but EPS guidance was not clearly stated in public materials — leaving some uncertainty around near-term profitability. Kornit Q4 Press Release / Slides

Management provided Q1 revenue guidance of $45.0M–$49.0M (consensus ~ $46.5M). The range slightly brackets consensus so near-term revenue expectations are roughly in line, but EPS guidance was not clearly stated in public materials — leaving some uncertainty around near-term profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call transcripts and management commentary are available and flesh out drivers (AIC growth, margin levers, inventory/seasonality). These details matter for execution but don’t change the headline beat/mix until guidance is met. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings-call transcripts and management commentary are available and flesh out drivers (AIC growth, margin levers, inventory/seasonality). These details matter for execution but don’t change the headline beat/mix until guidance is met. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue was down ~3% year-over-year and the company still posts a negative net margin (-6.17%) and negative ROE — signaling the business has not fully normalized profitability and that top-line traction remains fragile. Earnings Detail and Metrics

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a global technology company specializing in digital textile printing solutions. Headquartered in Rosh Ha’Ayin, Israel, Kornit develops and manufactures an integrated ecosystem of industrial inkjet printers, proprietary NeoPigment inks and pretreatment systems. Its product portfolio addresses a range of applications including direct-to-garment, direct-to-fabric, digital embellishment and hybrid manufacturing, enabling businesses to produce custom apparel, sportswear, fashion and home textiles on demand.

The company’s flagship offerings include the Avalanche and Atlas series for high-volume production, as well as the Storm and Helix lines designed for mid-to-large scale operations.

