Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Releases Earnings Results

Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Unicharm updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.660-0.660 EPS.

Unicharm Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UNICY traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $3.26. 77,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,114. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. Unicharm has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Unicharm alerts:

About Unicharm

(Get Free Report)

Unicharm Corporation is a Tokyo?based consumer goods company founded in 1961. Specializing in hygiene and care products, the firm has built its reputation on developing innovative, high-performance solutions for everyday needs. Over more than six decades, Unicharm has grown from a domestic manufacturer to a leading global player in the personal care industry.

The company’s core business activities encompass the design, production and marketing of disposable hygiene products. Key product lines include baby care items such as diapers and training pants; feminine hygiene products including sanitary napkins and panty liners; adult incontinence solutions; and pet care offerings like pet diapers and wet wipes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.