Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Orkla Asa (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Orkla Asa had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 15.49%.

Orkla Asa Stock Performance

Shares of ORKLY stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.63. 11,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. Orkla Asa has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $13.78.

Orkla Asa Company Profile

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS: ORKLY) is a leading Norwegian industrial group with a strong focus on branded consumer goods, aluminium solutions and strategic investments. Founded in 1654 as a regional copper mine in Orkdal, Trøndelag, the company has evolved over centuries into a diversified conglomerate headquartered in Oslo. Orkla’s portfolio spans fast-moving consumer goods, including food, snacks, confectionery and personal care products, alongside advanced aluminium solutions and financial investments in select industries.

Within its branded consumer goods division, Orkla operates several business areas: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery & Snacks, Orkla Care and Orkla Food Ingredients.

