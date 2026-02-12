Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAEP) Short Interest Down 48.8% in January

Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,314 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the January 15th total of 8,432 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,453 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,453 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners III in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAEP. Harraden Circle Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harraden Circle Investments LLC now owns 2,004,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,682,000 after buying an additional 638,082 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 1,452,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 173,709 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP grew its position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,130,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 30,702 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,569,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners III in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,912,000.

CAEP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.24. 34,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. Cantor Equity Partners III has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $11.09.

Cantor Equity Partners III (NASDAQ:CAEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

Cantor Equity Partners III (NASDAQ: CAEP) is a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald, a leading global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Formed through an initial public offering in 2021, the company’s sole purpose is to identify, negotiate and complete a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Cantor Equity Partners III provides its management team with the capital base to pursue attractive acquisition targets in both public and private markets.

The company focuses on sectors where its sponsors and management team have deep expertise, including financial services, technology, healthcare and other growth industries.

