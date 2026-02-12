Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2026

Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCKGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Coincheck Group had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 152.38%.

Coincheck Group Price Performance

Shares of Coincheck Group stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.57. 19,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,225. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $349.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.10. Coincheck Group has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $9.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Coincheck Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Coincheck Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coincheck Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNCK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coincheck Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coincheck Group in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coincheck Group by 22.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Coincheck Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coincheck Group by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Coincheck Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Coincheck Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK) is a digital asset platform specializing in cryptocurrency trading and blockchain-based financial services. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Coincheck operates one of the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, offering a suite of services for both retail and institutional clients. Its platform supports spot trading of major digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and a variety of altcoins, complemented by secure wallet solutions and a range of order types designed to meet diverse trading needs.

Originally established in 2012, Coincheck gained early prominence in Japan’s evolving digital currency market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coincheck Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coincheck Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.